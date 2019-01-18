Regarding the Jan. 17 Metro article “Bank robbery suspect is fatally shot by police”:

I have had enough. The Jan. 16 shooting in Silver Spring was my third experience with guns in the D.C. metro area.

My wife had just dropped me off on Ramsey Avenue, and I crossed the street to get to the Silver Spring Metro stop. I heard three shots and ducked behind a tree.

I then saw a body lying yards away on the street. I ran across the street to my wife, who was still in the car. We were evacuated across the street and spent the day waiting for the police to clear the way so we could leave with our car. I did not see what happened. I heard only the shots and saw the aftermath.

Twice I have been held up at gunpoint. On one occasion I managed to wrestle the gun from the robber but was unable to bring myself to shoot the gun. I threw it away as we struggled on the ground, and I was left badly beaten.

When will we decide to get rid of guns? As long as they continue to be manufactured, they will get in the hands of bad people. They will be used to hurt civilians and law enforcement alike.

The Second Amendment would not have protected me in any of these cases. I easily could have been shot in the crossfire on Jan. 16.

Second Amendment rights are not more important than all the innocent people killed in gun violence.

Scott Wales, Silver Spring