Regarding the June 26 Metro article “Evans critical of ethics inquiry”:

As a former advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 2, which D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D) represents, I am among those watching the implosion of his ethical persona.

It’s Jekyll and Hyde time as he careens from his stately self behind the rostrum to the aging guttersnipe allegedly selling his influence to all and sundry.

And let’s not ignore his brazen hubris when he denied that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s outside-counsel investigation found an actual conflict of interest; he said he missed that part.

Now he wants us all to pause and wait until he tells his side of the story. What he really wants is the heat-inflicted summer doldrums to descend so public apathy will work to his advantage.

That dog won’t hunt.

It is past time to strip Mr. Evans of the trappings of responsible power. The D.C. Council needs to act now and then let the citizens boot him out at the very next opportunity.

Eric Lamar, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.