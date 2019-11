I wholeheartedly agree with the headline and argument of Robert McCartney’s Regional Memo on the need for Jack Evans to leave the D.C. Council, “The sooner Evans is out, the better for D.C.” [Metro, Nov. 11]. The argument is doubly true for those of us who are residents of Ward 2. Because Mr. Evans does not have the respect and support of most of his colleagues on the council, he cannot represent his constituents effectively.