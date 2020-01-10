The Evans case is only the latest in the council’s long history of corruption. To regain the public’s trust, the council, as an institution, needs to repair its own reputation.

A major failing of the legislative body is its oversight of the $15 billion District government. Council members are strong on pontificating and posturing and spending tax dollars. But they flop at the task of keeping a watchful eye on how the government works. “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” seems to be the prevailing sentiment — that is, except for a few members who approach their oversight duties with all the finesse of Inspector Clouseau.

An example of both approaches shines through in the case of the D.C. government whistleblower and the city’s Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF).

In 2018, a senior official involved with procurement at the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) discovered what he believed to be a case of improper contract steering: He alleged that because of “political pressure,” certain recommendations made by DHCD procurement leaders had been overturned by the department’s leadership.

Given the D.C. government’s well-documented history of steering contracts to political donors, any such allegation should warrant the immediate attention of the council and the relevant watchdog agencies.

What happened in this case?

According to testimony in November 2019 by D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson: The whistleblower submitted his complaint on June 14, 2018, to the District’s Board of Ethics and Governmental Accountability (BEGA), and said he had also given it to the Office of Inspector General (OIG).

On June 25, 2018, the OIG ducked the matter, stating, “Our analysis determined that BEGA is in the best position to address the issues raised.”

The whistleblower contacted BEGA that August for confirmation that the complaint had been received, and also resubmitted it. The response? Nothing, nada, nichts.

So in February 2019 the whistleblower — who by this time had left the government — asked Patterson’s office if the auditor could check on what had happened to his complaint.

Patterson said her staff then substantiated the whistleblower’s claim; they found that projects ranked highly by “well-ordered and objective criteria . . . had been overridden, and two low-ranked projects had gotten funding.” Other projects with higher rankings received funding, “but not until a year later.”

Patterson also told the committee that BEGA finally began to address the whistleblower’s complaint on June 5, 2019 — a year after it was submitted — and only after Patterson notified a BEGA board member that her office was getting involved.

When the going gets scary, the scared get going.

The next day, the BEGA board met in closed session — and reportedly started an investigation of the complaint within a few days.

Now, let’s enter the council’s world of “see-hear-speak no evil” and “Inspector Clouseau.”

Armed with an earlier auditor’s report that found five of the nine developers that won Housing Production Trust Fund funding ranked in the bottom half of the applicants and included the two lowest-scoring proposals, Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), chair of the council’s housing committee, invited D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development Director Polly Donaldson, who manages the HPTF, to come before the committee last June to ’splain herself.

Donaldson woulda, coulda and shoulda, but came down with a case of laryngitis and instead left the talking to deputies, who told council members that everything was done on the up and up.

That seems to have satisfied Bonds, who told me this week that she subsequently spoke to Donaldson. According to Bonds, Donaldson said she talked “all the time” with administration officials about DHCD issues but maintained that she made funding decisions within the bounds of the law and at her own discretion.

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) told me she took a crack at Donaldson’s story in a meeting attended by Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) in a subsequent public hearing, and Donaldson delivered the same message: no pressure, no favoritism, only merit. For the council, end of story.

As for BEGA, which sat on its hands for a year, Government Ethics director Brent Wolfingbarger resigned as of New Year’s Eve, and acting director Rochelle Ford told me this week that an investigation of the whistleblower’s complaint is underway.

Final note: Ironically, the auditor’s investigation of the HPTF was prompted by a request by . . . Jack Evans, who, Patterson testified, “was concerned with whether taxpayers were getting the bang for their buck to the tune of $100 million invested each year.”

