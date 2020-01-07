Shortly before the council was set Tuesday to start a public hearing on a measure that would have removed Mr. Evans from his council seat, he submitted a letter to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) notifying him of his plan to resign effective Jan. 17. In a preliminary vote last month, the council voted unanimously to expel him, and it was set to take final action on Jan. 21. Had the vote happened, Mr. Evans, the council’s longest-serving member, would have been the first lawmaker in the council’s history to be removed from office.

“I believe Washington, DC to be the pride of the nation and I am proud of the contributions I have made in helping to create a vibrant city,” Mr. Evans wrote in a brief letter. There have indeed been many contributions, including aiding in the recovery of the city’s fiscal health, the revival of downtown, improvements to Metro, return of Major League Baseball and fierce constituent service for his ward.

But there were also ethical lapses, which Mr. Evans did not mention in his letter. Investigation by an outside law firm hired by the council found that Mr. Evans used his office on behalf of private clients who paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars for no discernible work. An earlier investigation by Metro, where Mr. Evans served as chairman of the board, found violations of that agency’s conflict-of-interest rules. He has been the subject of an investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office but has not been charged with a crime. Mr. Evans made bad matters worse with his handling of the situation, at one point falsely claiming Metro officials had cleared him of wrongdoing.

Mr. Evans’s decision to resign was clearly a relief to the council, which, despite some delays and stumbles in its handling of the situation, knew it could not be seen as countenancing his behavior. “This is the right decision that Mr. Evans has made,” Mr. Mendelson said. “This is important as a step in restoring the integrity of this institution and the trust of the public.” The council must now consider what other steps are needed — such as overhauling the city’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability, tightening disclosure rules or restricting outside employment for council members.

