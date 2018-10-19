The Oct. 18 “final column” from Jamal Khashoggi, “What the Arab world needs most: Free expression ” [op-ed], was powerful as he compellingly underscored the need for greater freedom in his home country and the Arab world generally. Mr. Khashoggi’s brave and important voice was apparently silenced by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, whose Royal Guard officials are among those accused of murdering the journalist inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

President Trump’s attempts to dehumanize Mr. Khashoggi by noting that he was not a U.S. citizen and, more generally, his labeling of the media as the “enemy of the American people” suggest the president will abandon the foundational principle of our country in an instant if he perceives it as inconvenient. What a juxtaposition between Mr. Khashoggi’s profile in courage as a standard-bearer and martyr for the principle of freedom in countries with repressive regimes and Mr. Trump’s profile in cowardice with his disingenuous dithering and refusal to defend that same principle even when it is a foundational bedrock for our country.

Martin Walsh, Washington