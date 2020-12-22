On Dec. 12, we marked the 150th anniversary of Joseph Rainey’s swearing-in as the first African American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The once-enslaved South Carolinian was elected in 1870 during the roughly 12 years of Reconstruction. He served eight years before losing his seat when President Rutherford B. Hayes terminated federal oversight of the former slave states.

Southern states responded with all kinds of creative devices designed to disenfranchise Black voters, purge Black elected officials and relegate Black people to second-class citizenship. Among those devices were onerous voter registration requirements and suppressive election systems. It was not unusual to require Black registration applicants to interpret parts of the Constitution to the satisfaction of White clerks who could not spell “Constitution.” There were other absurd questions, such as “How many bubbles are in a bar of soap?” or “Can you tell me the number of jelly beans in this jar?”

Some of the most pernicious devices, which included racialized campaigning, numbered posts, full slate voting, and the “50 percent plus one” voting requirement, purposefully diluted Black votes and helped produce decades of white-only elected officials.This led my home state, which had eight Black members of Congress in the 19th century, to go 95 years — from 1897 to 1992 — without African American representation in Congress. Although the 1965 Voting Rights Act outlawed some of these devices, several remained, including the “50 percent plus one” requirement, known today as the “runoff” election.

The recent results in Georgia demonstrate the continued effectiveness of the “50 percent plus one” runoff requirement in keeping Black candidates from reaching elected office. If the candidate who got the most votes in the Nov. 3 U.S. Senate special election in Georgia had been declared the winner, we would be preparing to swear in the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the upper chamber of Congress. Instead, he is in a runoff with a candidate who finished seven points behind him. And people think the 19th century is ancient history.

Voter participation is always a challenge in runoffs, a challenge made worse this year amid rising cases of covid-19. And there is the fact that Georgia purged tens of thousands of African Americans from its voter rolls before this election cycle. Finally, despite Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia last month and the actions by the electoral college to affirm his win across the country, the current president is still stoking unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and a “rigged” system. That won’t help turnout, either.

There is significant evidence that anti-democratic forces are continuing to orchestrate efforts to intimidate Black voters and suppress Black votes. These actions might not be as crude and insidious as asking African Americans the number of jelly beans in a jar to register to vote, but the goal is the same.

Republicans argue their intent is to “protect” the vote and ensure that the candidates who prevail have the support of an absolute majority. Whatever they might say, the results are clear: They are disenfranchising large numbers of citizens and suppressing minority voters. Results should be the test by which we judge the impact of our actions.

While we develop legislative remedies and await judicial remedies, civil and voting rights groups such as the NAACP, Fair Fight and Black Voters Matter are working to overcome these obstacles by engaging local community groups in the cause. But systemic changes are needed for these efforts to be truly successful.

The “50 percent plus one” runoff requirement is a relic of our difficult past. I have argued for a long time for proportional and cumulative voting — counting mechanisms that are fairer and more representational and used effectively in other countries and in some local elections here in the United States.

Our voting history is well known. I am hopeful that the 117th Congress and new administration will demonstrate that we have learned from our history and not repeat the sordid mistakes of our past. Our continued pursuit of “a more perfect Union” is at stake.