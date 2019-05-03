Having just read Charles Lane’s April 30 Tuesday Opinion essay attacking the current record-setting “Jeopardy!” champion, “ ‘Jeopardy!’ has stopped being fun,” I have three words for him: Get. Over. It.

When the day comes that we no longer hold up excellence in our nation, something is amiss. What James Holzhauer has done is amazing. Yes, he is using tactics from his day job as a sports gambler, but who cares? It is truly impressive what he has accomplished over the past few weeks.

Mr. Holzhauer doesn’t get all the answers right. And some other hotshot will end his run. But for now, watching him is a pleasure. Instead of worrying about his metrics, Mr. Lane ought to applaud his breadth of knowledge.

Mike Waring, Springfield