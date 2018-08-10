Despite tens of thousands of petition signatures and opposition from organizations such as the National Parks Conservation Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Dominion Energy resolutely refuses to change its plan to construct a chain of 17 high-voltage transmission towers (some nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty) across Virginia’s historic James River within sight of Jamestown Island — the first permanent English Colony in the New World. Threatening power outages and making $90 million in payouts to smooth the local waters, Dominion is beginning construction, claiming it has no other choice. Yet professional studies prove otherwise. And lawsuits to halt the arrogant project were recently dismissed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Future generations will wonder why we let this happen to a site so critical to our nation’s history. Jamestown Island is the story of Captain John Smith, Pocahontas, John Rolfe and Chief Powhatan, Pocahontas’s father. It is the shameful site where the first enslaved Africans arrived in North America. And even now, archaeologists continue to discover the graves of Jamestown settlers.

Dominion Energy has a higher duty, and there is time to change plans now. This is a decision for the ages; we must make the right choice before it’s too late.

de Teel Patterson Tiller, Falls Church