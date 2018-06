Jamie Foxx dances with Jessica Jamison at the 13th annual National Capital Area “A Cinderella Ball,” a prom for children with a disability or a life-threatening illness, in Washington on June 3. (Mary F. Calvert/For The Washington Post)

I applaud the heartwarming coverage of the National Capital Area “A Cinderella Ball” at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in the District, “A fairy-tale celebration” [Metro, June 4]. However, I believe the author of the article missed the significance of Jamie Foxx serving as one of the ball’s hosts.

Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles, one of the United States’ most famous citizens with a disability.