Once again, the pandemic is careening into uncharted territory. The greater transmissibility of new viral variants, overwhelming public fatigue, disregard for restrictions, incautious congregating and travel during the holidays, and delays in rolling out the vaccine all mean that January will be the most horrid month of all. The daily national death toll this week exceeded 4,000 people, or one death every 22 seconds. So far, more than 367,000 Americans have died.

Los Angeles has become the latest city to feel the effects of a surge atop a surge. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the covid-19 deaths in the city in one day — 259 people died on Wednesday — exceeded the homicide toll last year for the entire city. California had some 3,000 intensive care unit hospital beds available in mid-October and today has only 1,147. The latest data from the state confirms a trend seen there earlier, that younger people are being infected out of proportion to their share of the population, especially those between 18 and 34 years old.

California has strict stay-at-home orders in effect in many regions, yet the virus is still spreading fast. London, too, has imposed the strictest lockdown since the pandemic began. But Mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a “major incident” emergency — used for disasters such as the Grenfell Tower fire and terrorist attacks — because the infection rate had soared so high. The declaration means that hospitals and emergency services may not be able to guarantee normal levels of service. At least 1 in 30 Londoners have been infected, and Mr. Khan told the BBC it may be as many as 1 in 20. The London infections are of a new virus variant, more contagious than before — a variant that is already being found in the United States.

Face masks, social distancing, good hygiene and stay-at-home orders are worth every bit of effort, no matter how annoying. Complying now means saving lives.

But vaccines are the most important way out. States and territories must do everything they can to get them to people; as of Thursday, some 24.1 million doses had been shipped but only 6.2 million administered. The daily U.S. vaccination rate of about 400,000 is rising, but must double and triple soon. Tweaking the priority categories at state and local levels seems worthwhile if it helps speed inoculations. President-elect Joe Biden promises to rush out the reserve of second dose vaccines to reach more people faster with the first dose, which makes sense if the seconds are replenished in time.

January will be hard, but the decisions made now will determine whether the rest of the year is better.