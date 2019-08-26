Regarding the Aug. 22 news article “Democrat Jay Inslee withdraws from 2020 race”:

Although I appreciate his reasons, I’m saddened to learn that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is leaving the race for the Democratic nomination for president. His was an essential (if under-heard) voice on the campaign trail. He has raised the necessary alarm on the devastating impacts climate change will have (and is having) on biodiversity, agriculture, human health, economics, social justice and international stability, and his plan to combat it is comprehensive, actionable and aggressive. I hope his passion and his vision will still play a role in our national dialogue. We need him more than ever.

Monica Mische, Greenbelt

