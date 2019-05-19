According to the May 15 news article “Climate change tests Biden’s consensus-building approach,” “Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted that “ ‘middle-ground’ approaches and half measures won’t cut it.” The article said Mr. Inslee “has put climate change at the center of his presidential bid.”

Actions speak louder than words. Mr. Inslee has proposed that all new vehicles be “zero-emissions” by 2030. Funny, but in 2007, as a Washington state representative, I voted for a law requiring that all new state-owned vehicles operate on biofuel or electricity by 2015. A study found this law has been ignored by the state government that Mr. Inslee runs. His own emissions on this topic don’t add up.

Brendan Williams, Manchester, N.H.