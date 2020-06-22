Jean Kennedy Smith’s death moved me more than I expected and brought back a mix of memories. I was part of Ms. Smith’s Very Special Arts team in the late 1980s, experiencing the truth of a quote in the June 19 front-page obituary, “An architect of peace in Northern Ireland,” that “she was not kind to the people that worked for her.” Once while sitting next to her on a flight, after she’d blown off another meeting of VSA international delegates in Denmark, she told me: “Your problem is that you are too nice. You don’t have to be nice when you’re pushing a great idea.” I thought to myself, sure, if your name is Kennedy, maybe you don’t have to be nice. But nice or not, Ms. Smith made a huge difference to people with disabilities in the field of arts and education. She could have coasted through life but instead chose to push a great idea.