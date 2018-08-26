Regarding the Aug. 24 front-page article “Trump-Sessions battle intensifies”:

When President Trump designated the members of his Cabinet, the nominee that concerned me most was Jeff Sessions. I was concerned that his political and religious beliefs would impact his ability to impart fairness to the Justice Department.

In retrospect, as attorney general, Mr. Sessions has demonstrated a complete respect for the rule of law and has placed the welfare of our country above personal service to a president. He has conducted himself and his department with nothing but respect for our laws. He has faced personal and professional attacks from our president without compromising our nation’s values.

Our elected representatives should mirror the integrity that Mr. Sessions has demonstrated and begin to put country first. As a society, we demand and deserve nothing less.

Jeff Stubin, Leesburg