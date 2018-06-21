Philip Kennicott, in his June 18 Style article, “Sally Hemings gets her recognition at Monticello,” dove into Monticello’s powerful and emotional new exhibits centered on Sally Hemings and her fellow slaves. Yet, up here in Northern Virginia, there is no such recognition of Hemings at my school, the nationally recognized Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. It’s not because of ignorance. Trust me, both the faculty and the students are perfectly aware of Jefferson’s troubling relationship with slavery. We even explored the topic in Advanced Placement U.S. History, noting how Jefferson’s paralyzing fear of debt led him to justify keeping slaves. In fact, I specifically remember my fellow students explaining Hemings’s sexual slavery to those oblivious.

Still, the school has yet to take action to recognize Hemings and her fellow slaves. Tragically, there was no such effort during our recent $89 million renovation. Yet, the future is not the past, and change can occur. I suggest adding Hemings’s name as a prefix to the art exhibition hall, where her name could serve as a powerful reminder to future students. This would be a small but impactful way of righting the wrongs of our forefathers.

James Kuang , Fairfax