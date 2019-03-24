In mentioning “the Jewish vote” in his March 17 Outlook essay, “In the debate over anti-Semitism, only Jews lose,” and by claiming to know what’s good or bad for the Jews, Seth Mandel may have been unwittingly feeding the notion that Jews are a bloc that thinks, acts and votes as one. Any group that includes Sheldon Adelson and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and J Street is hardly monolithic.

To the anti-Semite, all Jewish people think alike, but in many synagogues you’ll hear the quip “wherever there are two Jews, there are three opinions.” We disagree about everything, including what U.S. policy toward Israel should be. As to the much-criticized remarks from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), let’s not assume that all Jews found them horribly offensive. For some, her words conjured up hateful tropes, but others see nothing anti-Semitic about criticizing AIPAC’s outsize influence in Congress or those legislators, Jewish or not, who follow its line reflexively, ignoring other inputs and considerations.

Robert D. Croog, Chevy Chase