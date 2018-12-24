I enjoyed the Dec. 14 Sports article “Gracias, muscle man ” about how Texans star J.J. Watt not only went out of his way to raise a very large amount of money for the victims of flooding from Hurricane Harvey but also encouraged those helped to carry on and help others by volunteering in turn.

By volunteering, those people are able to help move toward normalcy. It is important to recognize that one should not try to keep people dependent on you, but to help them give back to others — and, thereby, themselves — in moving forward. Mr. Watt could be a person of the year. Even though there are many others who do not seek out thanks or attention, Mr. Watt set a good example for others.

Nanci Link, Washington