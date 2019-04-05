Former vice president Joe Biden twice joked about asking for permission to hug people at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference Friday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Former vice president Joe Biden is not yet in the 2020 race, but his vulnerabilities have already made their formal announcement.

The problem is not his age, per se. Biden is, after all, a generational peer of both President Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who are the pace cars of the right and the left, respectively, as this race prepares to get underway.

Nor is it Biden’s clueless behavior around women, which he has promised to rectify. Given who currently sits in the Oval Office, a failure of impulse control should hardly be considered a disqualifier.

In presidential campaigns, early stumbles are most likely to become long-term problems if they reinforce something voters already think they know about a candidate: that Hillary Clinton was using a private email server because she had something to hide; that Al Gore’s claim to have invented the Internet was not a slip of the tongue, but the tell of a serial exaggerator; that Rick Perry’s lapse of memory about the third federal agency he would eliminate showed he wasn’t very bright.

For Biden, the toxic narrative is not that he is a man of advanced age, but rather that he seems like the relic of an earlier one. And while he is widely admired for his performance as Barack Obama’s vice president, he has revived memories of his weaknesses as a solo act.

Biden has a habit of strewing his own path with trap doors — and then falling into them. Given how desperate his party is to beat Trump, his lack of discipline (and penchant for self-sabotage) represents a risk that Democrats might not be willing to take.

Plagiarism doomed his first presidential race in 1987; where Biden had initially attributed passages in his stump speech to British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, he started lifting Kinnock’s biography as his own, and had to bow out when those lapses got noticed.

In his second run for the White House two decades later, Biden was prone to gaffes, at one point referring to Obama, a fellow senator who would make history as the first African American president, as “articulate and bright and clean.” The windy soliloquies Biden had spent decades delivering on the Senate floor sounded like hot air in Iowa, where he finished with only 0.9 percent of the vote.

After Obama tapped his onetime rival to be his running mate, partly to add foreign-policy ballast to the ticket, the campaign put such a tight leash on Biden that it required him to use a teleprompter even when speaking in a high school gym.

It has been more than a decade since Biden appeared on a ballot as something other than a wingman. He spent most of the intervening years wrapped in the protective trappings and acclaim that go with the nation’s second-highest office. And the six-figure speaking circuit, where he has been since leaving office, is not exactly the way to get into fighting shape for a presidential primary, especially one in which there are already more than a dozen reasonably credible people running or thinking about it.

Biden, in other words, is rusty. That puts him in a perilous position, entering the race not as the front-runner but as a lumbering Goliath. (And we know how that fight concluded.)

Biden’s initial response to the latest round of attention surrounding his too-familiar behavior with women he does not know well was defensive and clumsy. His excuse was that he never intended to cause discomfort. But, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) put it: “To say ‘I’m sorry that you were offended’ is not an apology.”

It took several days before he seemed to understand the need for a do-over, in a video in which he took responsibility for the offense. But, in short order, he was joking about asking people for permission to hug them at a union event.

And he has yet to really apologize for how the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he was chairman at the time, treated Anita Hill during the 1991 confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, when she accused the nominee of sexual harassment.

What recent weeks should have shown Biden is that the nomination is not going to come to him. He must decide how badly he wants to be president, and, if he does, to get out and begin making the case for himself, overcoming doubts of whether he has the vision, the instincts and the political skills to win.

Is Biden the man who can point the country to the future or one whose time has passed? There is only one way to find out, and it is not by sitting on the sidelines.