No. The last thing this country needs is four more years of incompetence, lying, corruption, abuse of the rule of law and unregulated executive behavior by President Trump, who, I might add, is an admitted sexual abuser.
In her April 29 Wednesday Opinion column, “Democrats’ #MeToo decision,” Megan McArdle had a far better position that female voters for Mr. Biden can claim. She said even if it is important to protect victims of abuse, “protecting them very much includes getting the Republic out of the hands of our current fool of a president.”
I stand with Mr. Biden’s long record of being pro-woman. I need no further proof of anything, and I don’t need a saint.
Kaethe Schick, Ellicott City