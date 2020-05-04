In normal times, I tend to agree with Ruth Marcus. But these are not normal times, and I totally disagree with her April 30 Thursday Opinion column, “The new facts on Biden and Reade.” 

Summing up her long column delineating what she thinks are facts about the Tara Reade story and citing the need for more research into former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Ms. Marcus stated, “Another nominee with another cloud over his head is the last thing this country needs.”   

No. The last thing this country needs is four more years of incompetence, lying, corruption, abuse of the rule of law and unregulated executive behavior by President Trump, who, I might add, is an admitted sexual abuser.

In her April 29 Wednesday Opinion column, “Democrats’ #MeToo decision,” Megan McArdle had a far better position that female voters for Mr. Biden can claim. She said even if it is important to protect victims of abuse, “protecting them very much includes getting the Republic out of the hands of our current fool of a president.”

I stand with Mr. Biden’s long record of being pro-woman. I need no further proof of anything, and I don’t need a saint.

Kaethe Schick, Ellicott City