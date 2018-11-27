A member of the Sentinelese tribe aims his bow and arrow at an Indian Coast Guard helicopter as it flies over North Sentinel Island in the Andaman Islands in 2004. (Indian Coast Guard/Survival International/AFP/Getty Images)

Faith in ignorance can destroy a nation, and again it has put our world at risk of great loss. The Nov. 22 news article “Remote tribe in India kills American” reported on John Allen Chau, a 26-year-old who trespassed on North Sentinel Island to spread his faith to the islanders. But Mr. Chau also may have spread something more dangerous: foreign pathogens.

The Sentinelese are thought to be the last pre-Neolithic population, a group numbering only in the dozens. Isolated from foreign contact, their immune systems have not had sufficient opportunity to develop resistance to the infections globalized communities have been trading for centuries. When Spanish conquistadors reached Mexico, they devastated the Aztec population with mumps, smallpox and other non-native diseases. Similarly, Mr. Chau might have introduced a pathogen that could be lethal to the Sentinelese. If there are only dozens of Sentinelese, a new lethal disease could decimate the entire group.

Admire Mr. Chau’s bravery and faith as you will, but recognize that his recklessness has risked destroying what may be our last pre-Neolithic population. He died, but even now his legacy could spell death for a nation.

Maisha Elonai, Philadelphia