In 2002, John Bolton, as undersecretary of state for arms control and international security affairs, was instrumental in getting the United States to end the Agreed Framework with North Korea, which had stopped its drive toward a plutonium nuclear weapon. The United States suspended fuel oil deliveries to North Korea and ended further negotiations. North Korea then expelled International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, pulled the fuel rods at Yongbyon and recovered enough plutonium to build several nuclear weapons.

Now, Mr. Bolton, national security adviser to President Trump, is a key player in getting Mr. Trump to repeat this sequence with Iran.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran “reaffirms that under no circumstances will it ever seek, develop, or acquire any nuclear weapons.” The IAEA will permanently monitor this with inspectors having access to any site suspected of nuclear-related activities. This prohibition of nuclear weapons monitored by on-site inspection lasts as long as the JCPOA is not ended, which Mr. Bolton seems intent on doing.

A smarter approach would be to build on the JCPOA, negotiate about what is not included and drive toward a more robust interaction. Can we still get there and prevent history from repeating itself?

Edward Diener, Vienna

David Thomas, Flat Rock, N.C.