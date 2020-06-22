The allegations are made by a loyal Republican with influence and respect in the party. They portray the president as a criminal and a dunce: someone who sought to engage in obstruction of justice multiple times and knows pathetically little about history and the world.

Supporters of the president are likely to follow the Trump line that Mr. Bolton is a disgruntled former employee seeking revenge, but for the rest of us, the charges ring true. I wish Mr. Bolton had relayed his concerns to Congress when he had the opportunity. He would have been a nightmare for Republicans, a tough witness to discredit.

Did a president who is loyal to no one and who kicks members of his administration in the face as they go out the revolving door of personnel not think that some of them would go on to tell the truth about him?

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

Rather than testify in the impeachment trial, former ambassador and national security adviser John Bolton wrote a book. President Trump responds by calling Mr. Bolton names. But, as with an informant in a Mafia trial, we don’t have to ignore the career of the informant to find that he was “in the room” and in fact knows what the “big boss” did. We don’t have to find Mr. Bolton an honorable man; he is not. But that doesn’t diminish or excuse the outrageous and illegal conduct of the boss he’s ratting out.

Alan Larsen, Arlington

Regarding the June 18 editorial “The Justice Dept. vs. publishing”:

Former national security adviser John Bolton’s startling revelations show how easily foreign leaders — especially dictators including China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un — manipulated President Trump to the detriment of our nation’s core values.

But timing matters, and these post-impeachment revelations are likely to do more harm than good to our democracy. This Justice Department lawsuit is an example of how Mr. Trump will conduct himself — knowing his nature, scorched-earth tactics cannot be ruled out — in the remaining months before the presidential election.

It’s not only free speech that is at stake but also other First Amendment rights, such as the right of the people to peacefully assemble — the recent Lafayette Square photo op was a warning — and freedom of the press. Mr. Bolton writes that Mr. Trump had expressed a desire to execute members of the media!

Finally, Mr. Bolton’s book is as much an indictment of Mr. Trump as it is of Mr. Bolton and other former senior administration officials who watched Mr. Trump chipping away at our constitutional values but did nothing of substance — except resign in frustration — to prevent the lasting damage that he has caused.

Jack Nargundkar, Germantown