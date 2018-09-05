The casket of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is moved from the Chapel on the grounds of the United States Navel Academy after a service Sunday in Annapolis. (David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy of McCain family)

Regarding the Sept. 2 front-page article “Last hurrah for all that’s lost”:

The nation has two reasons to mourn the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). We lost a man of dignity, character and moral clarity who insisted on doing what was right for our country, no matter the cost to himself or his political party. Mr. McCain was a flawed human being, as are we all, but it was clear to anyone paying attention that he worked hard every day to overcome his flaws and make this country and the world a better place.

The second reason to mourn is that we cannot say the same for the current occupant of the White House.

Kim Hemphill, South Riding

In an extraordinary memorial service, of the kind usually reserved for presidents, the nation honored one of our best, John McCain. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama paid tribute to the late senator and found striking yet subtle ways to diss the current occupant of the Oval Office. But it was Mr. McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain who delivered one of the most poignant and powerful eulogies I have heard [“Meghan McCain delivers fierce, blunt rebuke of Trump,” news, Sept. 2], saying that “the America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.” These words were met by resounding applause. Mr. Bush and Mr. Obama, in their heartfelt and sincere way, showed us what great men look and sound like, and in so doing made our faux president look tiny. And the tweeter in chief, not invited to this ceremony, took off to play yet another round of golf while the nation he supposedly leads mourned the passing of a true American hero.

Henry A. Lowenstein, New York

I was saddened to learn of John McCain’s death. I respected him greatly for his military service, particularly his time as a prisoner of war. He obviously was an honorable man, a good officer and an exemplary citizen.

My problem is with what has been going on in Washington and in the national media since his passing. The aggrandizement of his political accomplishments by the career politicians and the national media was over the top. They talk of renaming a building after him, establishing committees to identify additional honors. Yes, he was a hero, but what of the millions of others who served? My father was in World War II, came home a disabled mess and eventually died at a young age. My uncle had his hand shot off. Another uncle was a prisoner of war in Germany.

Where are the buildings named after these young men and the millions of others who equally sacrificed and served? I don’t understand what the politicians and media are trying to accomplish with all this hoopla. I wholeheartedly concur that Mr. McCain deserves honoring, but canonizing him, as the media and the political elite seem to be doing, is going way too far. This man was a career politician, not a deity.

Thomas S. Harvey, Ocean View, Del.

John McCain’s death and funeral week left me with profound sadness, but not for the conventional reasons. As a staunch McCain supporter in 2000 and 2008, I admired a man who had shown such courage and unyielding fidelity to conviction in a Vietnamese prison. I believed that anyone who had sacrificed like this would always act first in the interest of his country.

What the Sept. 2 front-page article “Last hurrah for all that’s lost” called an event lauding “bipartisanship, compromise and civility” in Washington instead resembled a Deep State pep rally, culminating in his daughter’s angry political rant. Because Mr. McCain spent his final months organizing his own memorial services, I cannot excuse the outcome as the product of hasty decisions by a bereaved family. One might understand his not inviting President Trump, but Mr. McCain’s conservative supporters are bewildered by the cruel exclusion of his 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, who never said a harsh word against him. We do not know whether he consciously sought to use his memorial services to galvanize the country against this administration, or to heal our political divides, but it was in any case a lost opportunity.

Paula Weiss, Annandale