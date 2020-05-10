Changing votes is different from changing vote counts. We have no idea if any voters changed the way they voted because of Russian meddling.
And recall Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim when he was head of the CIA: “The intelligence community’s assessment is that the Russian meddling that took place did not affect the outcome of the election.” But the intelligence community did not make such an assessment, the director of national intelligence confirmed, and the CIA had to correct Mr. Pompeo’s claim.
Mr. Ratcliffe is still spouting President Trump’s and Mr. Pompeo’s false claims, and perhaps he believes them. We should require much better from the DNI — precise, accurate, unbiased conveying of information to our leaders and the public. This is much too sloppy for someone in such a crucial position.
Edward Diener, Vienna