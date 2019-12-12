The right solution to this problem is to get an accelerated decision from the Supreme Court on the narrow issue of witness participation, an issue already fully teed up for decision by the lower courts. The lightning schedule of Bush v. Gore shows that the court can act quickly if it has to. Maybe the House is hesitant to bet the nation on what the Supreme Court will say if pushed to decide. But all previous presidents under investigation for impeachment have lost when they tried to bottle up the facts.
Justice delayed is justice denied. Why can’t the supremes speak? They should not be the potted plant in this proceeding.
Frederic J. Truslow, Washington