Jonathan Turley, the legal expert selected by the Republicans to testify Dec. 4, had a good argument, even if it was for many an unwelcome one. The facts supporting impeachment of the president must be solidly based. In a matter of such importance, there should be no doubt, and important witnesses should be heard. The answer to that argument put forward so far by the House Democrats is very practical but unsatisfactory: The president is at fault for preventing crucial witnesses from testifying, and we can’t wait months for a Supreme Court decision. Unfortunately, this means proceeding on less than full information, and we don’t know what we are missing. No room here for unknown unknowns. Fortunately, the problem is manageable. Two or three more witnesses would fill in the gaps.