Regarding Dana Milbank’s Dec. 5 Impeachment Diary, “Dog day afternoon for the GOP”:

Jonathan Turley, the legal expert selected by the Republicans to testify Dec. 4, had a good argument, even if it was for many an unwelcome one. The facts supporting impeachment of the president must be solidly based. In a matter of such importance, there should be no doubt, and important witnesses should be heard. The answer to that argument put forward so far by the House Democrats is very practical but unsatisfactory: The president is at fault for preventing crucial witnesses from testifying, and we can’t wait months for a Supreme Court decision. Unfortunately, this means proceeding on less than full information, and we don’t know what we are missing. No room here for unknown unknowns. Fortunately, the problem is manageable. Two or three more witnesses would fill in the gaps.

The right solution to this problem is to get an accelerated decision from the Supreme Court on the narrow issue of witness participation, an issue already fully teed up for decision by the lower courts. The lightning schedule of Bush v. Gore shows that the court can act quickly if it has to. Maybe the House is hesitant to bet the nation on what the Supreme Court will say if pushed to decide. But all previous presidents under investigation for impeachment have lost when they tried to bottle up the facts.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Why can’t the supremes speak? They should not be the potted plant in this proceeding.

Frederic J. Truslow, Washington