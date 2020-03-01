After I read the obituary for Brooks, I reread the 2009 obituary of Don Dillard of WDON radio in Wheaton. He was the soundtrack of my years in Belt Junior High School, playing great rock-and-roll such as Del Shannon, James Brown, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Drifters. It brought to mind the “Bama” of WPFW, who, along with the many volunteers at that station, turned me on to many blues artists. They still keep me up to date with the jazz world. Now we also have WOWD in Takoma Park playing the tunes. And there’s the great soul AM station WOL and the alternative WHMC.
Anyway, thanks to the Brooks obituary, I was reminded of how I received my music education.
Paul Lojewski, Berlin, Md.