Protestors hold photographs of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Monday. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

The alleged state-sponsored murder of prominent Saudi journalist and Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi would be another horrific example of the fragility of global press freedom. Too many of the world’s autocrats have resorted to murder and violence to silence their journalistic critics and suppress free speech.

Whether it be the murder of a Saudi journalist who has been critical of kingdom rulers; a female Bulgarian journalist who was brutally raped and murdered in a park; the Islamic State-inspired beheading of a freelance reporter; or the mass-casualty shooting of American journalists in an Annapolis newsroom, a piece of democracy dies every time one of these truth-seekers is cut down.

Past American presidents have been quick to forcefully condemn deliberate attacks on journalists, reminding the world that, in the spirit of our own Constitution, the fate of democracy around the globe depends on press freedom.

Now, instead of promoting a free and vibrant global press, President Trump continually attacks U.S. journalists as “the enemy of the people,” giving a clear green light to other autocratically inclined leaders to do the same. And worse.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported 66 incidents of journalists killed in 2017, plus 59 so far this year. With a president who so cavalierly demonizes his own constitutionally recognized press corps, those numbers likely will rise.

Linda Foley, Potomac

The writer is a former vice president of the International Federation of Journalists.