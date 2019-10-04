The Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto (22) drives in three runs with a single in the eighth inning to put the Washington Nationals up over the Milwaukee Brewers in a National League wild-card baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington on Oct. 1. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

As a baby boomer born in the 1950s, I’ve been very fortunate to witness some historic sports moments. I was at the original Yankee Stadium for the Giants-Packers NFL Championship game in 1962. I was at Shea Stadium the night the New York Mets clinched the National League pennant in 1969.

A few short months later, I witnessed the most electric and exciting sports moment when I was at Madison Square Garden for Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers. When Willis Reed limped out of the locker room just in time for the opening jump ball, then won the tip and sunk the first shot, I’ve never felt a collective energy like we all experienced at the Garden that night.

The common factor for me in all these events was that I was with my father, who took me to hundreds of sports events throughout my childhood.

I had to wait 50 years, but last Tuesday night at Nationals Park has now joined the list of the most electric live-sports moments I’ve witnessed. The energy that shook the stadium when Juan Soto connected in the bottom of the eighth inning was a raw, collective emotion I had longed to feel again since those days with my father. My father is no longer with us but, last Tuesday night, I was the guest of my son and daughter-in-law, and it reminded me of the timeless beauty that sports offer us to hold on to and to pass on through generations.

So, now, once again, I say thanks to my father, and I feel quite satisfied that the torch has been passed to my son.

Gordon Wallace, Burke

