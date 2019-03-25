Regarding the March 20 news article “High court: Government has broad powers when detaining some immigrants”:

The recent Supreme Court ruling to allow the Department of Homeland Security to detain and deport immigrants years after they have been released for a crime, even a minor one, illustrates how legal precision can too easily become a higher goal than fairness, which requires of judges something far more important: God-given wisdom.

Joe Moran, Durham, N.C.

The writer is a retired southeast regional director for Church World Service.