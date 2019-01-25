A student from Covington Catholic High School stands in front of Native American Nathan Phillips in Washington in this still image from a video by Kaya Taitano. (Social Media/Reuters)

Regarding the Jan. 21 front-page article “Fuller view emerges of conflict on Mall”:

We need to stop rushing to judgment. The high school student, Nick Sandmann, who was initially so roundly condemned actually seems to have behaved quite well under trying circumstances and certainly had a good understanding of the problem: “I was worried that a situation was getting out of control where adults were attempting to provoke teenagers.” The adults, the Black Hebrew Israelites and the Omaha elder Nathan Phillips, have the most to answer for in this ugly incident.

James G. Russell, Midlothian, Va.

The Covington Catholic High School chaperones missed an opportunity for a teachable moment. Learning about other cultures and history is a vital part of any social studies curriculum. The opportunity to ask questions and engage with the Native American protesters would have offered an amazing, fresh perspective for the young students. Instead, the students turned it into a mockery. Those chaperones should be fired, and the students should do community service this summer on a reservation. There is still a chance to learn an important lesson here.

Audrey Ross, Bethesda