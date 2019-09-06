Bridie Farrell, a sexual abuse survivor, speaks to reporters at a news conference in New York on Aug. 14, the day New York opened a one-year window on filing lawsuits in sex abuse cases. With her are Joseph Caramanno, left, another survivor, and attorney Jeff Anderson, right. (Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Regarding the Sept. 2 editorial “A reckoning for the Vatican”:

Say 10 Hail Marys and write me a check for $5 million. Kudos to the state of New York (and others) for raising the penitential price tag for the Catholic Church and its never-ending child sex abuse scandal. No longer will the heirs to St. Peter be able to hide behind a “statute of limitations” law that shielded them from older abuse claims.

Here’s the gospel truth: Strip away the mumbled pledges of healing and change, the stained glass and incense, and the Catholic Church is just another lawyered-up corporation doing everything it can to avoid earthly judgment. Well, in New York at least, Judgment Day is at hand.

John Dalby, Leesburg

