Many face hardship and are understandably eager to return to work (including my husband). However, pregnant women juggling child care risk giving birth without a support partner, who is essential to protecting the life of the mother. Fortunately, my sister is able to watch our toddler while I deliver. But she lives in Northern Virginia, which is entering Phase 1 of lifting stay-at-home orders. If her family gets sick, my husband will have to stay home with our toddler while I give birth alone, without a patient advocate.
Montgomery County’s data-driven approach to supporting the community has given me peace of mind, and I am counting my blessings. We have all made sacrifices to keep the virus in check, and we need to continue protecting those vulnerable to the virus and its economic consequences.
Holly Goyert, Bethesda