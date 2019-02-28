The Virginia legislature killed a bill that would have helped people who believe they were wrongfully convicted based on junk science, calling it “too expensive.”

Freedom is about inalienable rights, not money. Thomas Jefferson, in the Declaration of Independence, said Americans were seeking, without an attached price tag, “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” The Virginai legislature has now repudiated that.

Concealing the fallacy of junk science — multiple personalities and recovered memories, for example — is corrupt. Judges should be educated in junk-science jargon. If legislators will not challenge the mental-health field’s promotion of unscientific beliefs, perhaps judges should.

Legislators’ arguments against the bill contradict the reality of wrongful convictions, denying innocent people their freedom, thereby corrupting the Declaration of Independence’s promise of liberty.

No bill could cost more than what courts endure in junk-science cases. Consider Virginia’s neighbor North Carolina in the Little Rascal Day Care fiasco involving supposedly repressed memories, a prime example of powerful corruption. No one is immune. Taxpayers’ costs include court expenses, incarceration, ruined lives and ensuing crimes by the guilty who remain at-large. When the use of junk science causes wrongful convictions, how much does that cost?

It would financially, if not ethically, behoove states to enact bills that ban junk science and absolute corruption of preestablished inalienable rights.

Joan L. Roberts, Green Forest, Ark.