Thank you for Paul Duggan’s July 6 Style story, “A case that courted public opinion.” Since Casey Anthony’s acquittal on charges of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, the call for vigilante justice by so many Americans has been disturbing.

The beauty of the American legal system is the presumption of innocence, leaving the burden of proof on the prosecutor and the vast government resources working against a defendant. This tradition has been greatly undermined by the sensationalism of the 24-hour news cycle. Talking heads all but declare an individual guilty or innocent before a trial even opens. There is no impartial jury, which is supposed to be guaranteed by the Constitution; everyone has an opinion before hearing the facts.

It is unclear what role Ms. Anthony played in the death of her daughter. What is clear, however, is that the prosecution, with the collective resources of the state, was unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was guilty of murder. Even when that standard is met, the verdict is not always accurate. There have been 272 post-conviction DNA exonerations in the United States since the first DNA exoneration in 1989, according to the Innocence Project.

No mere observer can know the full story in cases such as these. Our legal system acknowledges the absence of such knowledge. Public opinion does not.

Kat Murti, Arlington