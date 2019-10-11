In her Oct. 8 Sports column, “Many firms do same as NBA, so lay off,” Sally Jenkins showed the depth, or lack thereof, of her standards of behavior with her admonition to the rest of us for being upset with the National Basketball Association. She said what the NBA is doing with its capitulation to China is okay because many U.S. companies are doing it, too. What? Many U.S. companies supported apartheid in South Africa, so I guess that was okay. Many U.S. companies supported Jim Crow laws, so I guess that was okay. Many U.S. companies supported segregation in Major League Baseball, so I guess that was okay.