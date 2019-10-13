Rather than continue to cite and argue egregious actions, perhaps talented writers could explain the basis for why the behavior is wrong in terms understandable to fifth-graders. No legalese. No just pointing to a particular law. Rather, explain the background and reasons a particular law is on the books in the first place or how a certain behavior, such as asking a foreign leader for dirt on an opponent, can have unwanted consequences. Simple illustrative stories with easily comprehended outcomes might do far more to reeducate a public about what is right and wrong and defend democracy than continued highlighting of the bad behaviors and expecting people to eventually acknowledge them as such.