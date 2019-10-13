I agree with Fred Hiatt that a collective fundamental understanding of what is acceptable, what is legal, what supports democracy and what is just plain wrong is being lost [“The defenses of democracy are giving way,” op-ed, Oct. 7]. Behaviors universally censured 20 or 30 years ago are now shrugged off as normal or even defended as legitimate. For instance, why is it wrong to ask a foreign country for help with your election? Or, what’s so bad with just listening to damaging information from a foreign country on a political opponent? Why can’t I accept expensive sporting event tickets from a vendor competing for a contract I have out for bid? And what is a conflict of interest, anyway?

Rather than continue to cite and argue egregious actions, perhaps talented writers could explain the basis for why the behavior is wrong in terms understandable to fifth-graders. No legalese. No just pointing to a particular law. Rather, explain the background and reasons a particular law is on the books in the first place or how a certain behavior, such as asking a foreign leader for dirt on an opponent, can have unwanted consequences. Simple illustrative stories with easily comprehended outcomes might do far more to reeducate a public about what is right and wrong and defend democracy than continued highlighting of the bad behaviors and expecting people to eventually acknowledge them as such.

Steve Myles, Reston

