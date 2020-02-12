Thanks to Mr. Comey for his bravery in sharing, for illustrative purposes, a humbling incident from his past, and one that must be difficult to recall and admit. But that is a difference between Mr. Comey and the president. The president would never admit to such a thing and, thus, never get past it, never grow from it. Mr. Comey is not diminished from the telling of this. Much the opposite.

Gerald Trabucco, Springfield

AD

In his Feb. 10 op-ed, “The scary lesson of the East Room rant,” former FBI director James B. Comey attributed the laughter and applause in reaction to President Trump’s East Room rant in which, among other things, he “lied, bullied, cursed and belittled the faith” of his opponents to a kind of groupthink. I fear it is much worse than that. Those in attendance knew, just as surely as North Koreans know, that if they do not demonstrate the appropriate fealty to the Dear Leader, they do so at their peril.

The senators, representatives and the others present knew that retaining their House or Senate seats — or their place at the Trump table — does depend on how fervently they laugh, cheer and applaud.