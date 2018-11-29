Activists set up a tribute to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 25 to protest Khashoggi’s killing. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

The Nov. 25 op-ed by Noha Khashoggi and Razan Jamal Khashoggi, “We will keep our father’s light alive,” was a moving and informative story about their father, the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Through them and through us now, Jamal Khashoggi, murdered so brutally and inexcusably, will live on.

The beautiful, heartbreaking picture of the empty chair compels all those who treasure openness, freedom and democracy to follow his example and demand that our country and the world find a way to bring justice for such a man in the face of a powerful, self-obsessed dictatorship.

Helen Lutton Cohen, Lexington, Mass.