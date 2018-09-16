Regarding the Sept. 13 front-page article “Pope summons bishops for conclave on abuse”:

I don’t understand why Pope Francis is waiting until February to get the bishops together. In this age of easy travel, surely he could have said, “Hey, be in Rome next Tuesday.” The church can certainly afford to buy spur-of-the-moment tickets.

Jack Hofbauer, Wendell, N.C.

When I first learned of this terrible situation, in 1985, I really believed that the Roman Catholic Church would do the right thing by the faithful. After reading the Sept. 13 front-page article “Pope summons bishops for conclave on abuse,” I have begun to believe there is real hope for the victims. The article reported, “After the Pennsylvania grand jury report, several states have announced their own investigations, potentially requiring dioceses to open up their secret files.”

I wonder why it has taken civil authorities so long to look seriously at these crimes.

Elizabeth Twomey Groven, Bethesda