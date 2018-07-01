Regarding the June 27 front-page article: “Ruling raises fears of emboldening president’s audacious ambitions”:

The Supreme Court’s travel-ban decision calls to mind two dissents by Justice Robert H. Jackson, who served from 1941 to 1954. One is obvious: his dissent from the Korematsu decision, which validated discrimination based on national origin on the grounds that courts are not in a position to evaluate executive claims about military necessity or national security. Jackson agreed about that but also said courts are able to evaluate ethnic, racial and religious discrimination, and approving its use “for all time has validated the principle of racial discrimination,” providing a “loaded weapon, ready for the hand of any authority that can bring forward a plausible claim of an urgent need.” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., for the majority, used precisely the reasoning of the Korematsu court while claiming that case was dead.

That calls to mind another Jackson dissent in which he found the majority opinion’s “most fitting precedent is that of Julia, who, according to [the poet] Byron’s reports, ‘whispering “I will ne’er consent,” — consented.’ ” The court, while declaring Korematsu bad law, pulled the trigger on that loaded weapon by revitalizing its reasoning. It is especially dangerous reasoning now, with an administration with an imaginatively broad concept of national security.

Paul H. Blackman, Arlington