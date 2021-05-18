Both cases involved an unarmed man, suspected of a garden-variety transgression, who posed no threat to himself, the police or others. In both, the man failed to comply with directions to the officers’ satisfaction. In both, the officers overreacted grotesquely, using lethal force. Clear video documentation attests to the facts in both deaths.
In the Floyd case, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department sought the indictments, following Derek Chauvin’s conviction on state charges but before his sentencing or his fellow officers’ trials. In Ghaisar’s, then-Attorney General William P. Barr’s Justice Department did nothing — and was guilty of a travesty of justice.
Ghaisar, a 25-year-old accountant with no criminal history, had been involved in a fender bender on the George Washington Parkway — it was his own vehicle that was rear-ended — before he was shot to death by a pair of hotheaded Park Police officers. They were evidently enraged that Ghaisar, perhaps terrified that the officers rushed at him with guns drawn, drove off twice after being stopped before the final, fatal encounter.
In court pleadings, the officers say they opened fire because they feared for their safety when Ghaisar’s car started creeping forward after he had pulled over for the third time. The video recorded by a Fairfax County patrol car on the scene gives the lie to that story; in fact, Ghaisar was turning his wheel and inching away from the officers when they began blasting away.
After a two-year FBI investigation, the Barr Justice Department in 2019 found insufficient evidence that the officers “willfully” took Ghaisar’s life — an insupportable conclusion given the video evidence. For a police killing to be willful, officials said, it must meet the Supreme Court’s standard of an act impelled by “a bad purpose to disregard the law.” Yet those words are meaningless if they do not apply to repeatedly shooting an unarmed man who posed no danger.
If the Barr Justice Department standard applied today, there would be impunity for Floyd’s killers under federal law — and for any other police officers who kill a civilian. The Garland Justice Department has revoked that standard; it found correctly that Floyd’s civil rights were violated. So were Ghaisar’s. That’s why the department should reconsider its egregious conclusion in the latter case.
It would be unusual, perhaps unprecedented, for the department, having closed a criminal civil rights case without seeking an indictment under one administration, to reverse itself in the absence of new evidence in the next. But the Justice Department is supposed to do justice. If reopening the Ghaisar case is the right decision — and it is — then optics should take a back seat to accountability and delivering on the promise of civil rights.
Read more: