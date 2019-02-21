Regarding the Feb. 16 Metro article “Student vandalism at faith retreat stuns Gonzaga community”:

Again, the criminal-justice system appears to be skewed in favor of the scions of wealthy families.

Dozens of older teens from Gonzaga High School destroyed property at two sites in Maryland during break time while on a religious retreat, and the police who were called to the site about a missing person weren’t notified of this vandalism and apparently weren’t called in later, either.

The school settled with the property owners and reported that the teens were given “consequences.” Where is the justice in this?

Had they been mostly poor teens or mostly people of color, is there any doubt that the police would have been called, charges would have been filed and the teens would have ended up with criminal records?

Instead, there are no criminal records, and the futures of these scions of the privileged in the nation’s capital are not marred by them being held accountable for destructive acts.

The teens learn that they can do whatever they want, and our society is poorer and less just as a result.

I wish I could say I was surprised. All I can say is that I am saddened by yet another example of inequity in the justice system.

Ruth Simmons, Alexandria