The daughter of immigrants, she described her family’s only-in-America story. She also highlighted racial inequities that continue to plague American society, including the disproportionate suffering communities of color have endured during the covid-19 pandemic. But Ms. Harris, who has won several elections in the nation’s most populous state and boasts an impressive record as a prosecutor, state attorney general and U.S. senator, did not serve merely as an avatar of one demographic group or another. The vision she offered was of universal values — and the need to restore them after the presidency of Donald Trump. She lamented that “the constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone.” She offered an alternative in which “we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect.”

In other elections, such sentiments might feel trite. In this one, they draw a clear distinction with the incumbent president. Former president Barack Obama drove that point home before Ms. Harris spoke. “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” he said. “The consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead; millions of jobs, gone, while those at the top take in more than ever; our worst impulses unleashed; our proud reputation around the world badly diminished.”

Yet Mr. Obama tempered his criticism of the man inhabiting the Oval Office with expressions of faith in a political system that, despite “all its messiness and frustrations,” enabled the Americans who “gradually made this country more just, more equal and more free.”

AD

AD

Indeed, throughout their convention the Democrats have bet on optimism, that all Americans want a return to competence and decency, even if they might disagree on the marginal tax rate or the Medicare eligibility age. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke right after former governor John Kasich, a Republican from Ohio. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a self-­described democratic socialist, shared an evening with George W. Bush-era secretary of state Colin Powell and a video narrated by Cindy McCain, whose husband, John McCain, was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. Former first lady Michelle Obama harked back to iconic Republican presidents such as Ronald Reagan and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Rather than writing off half the country, as Mr. Trump does, the Democrats are dignifying those who might have disagreements as worthy of respect and persuasion. They have opened their hands, betting not on a narrow base strategy but one that invites people to become former Trump voters.

Read more:

AD