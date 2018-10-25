Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) hods the ball as the team spine up in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero/AP)

Regarding the Oct. 22 Sports article “Penalty on late field goal attempt and inability to run the ball derail Cowboys”:

As a longtime Washington Redskins fan, hearing the Dallas Cowboys complain about a questionable officiating call on a last-second field goal attempt brought one word to mind: hypocrisy. In 1979, Washington and Dallas met in a season-finale showdown for the division title. Dallas took a 35-34 lead with 39 seconds left, but in the final moments, quarterback Joe Theismann led Washington across midfield, setting up a Mark Moseley 59-yard field goal attempt to win the game. The Redskins clearly called time out with two seconds left — but the referees incorrectly ruled the clock had run out, unfairly ending Washington’s dream season. That ending was truly a gross miscarriage of justice.

Justice was served on Jan. 22, 1983, when Washington beat Dallas in the National Football Conference championship game, 31-17, and went on to win Super Bowl XVII.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco