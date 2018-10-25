Regarding the Oct. 22 Sports article “Penalty on late field goal attempt and inability to run the ball derail Cowboys”:
As a longtime Washington Redskins fan, hearing the Dallas Cowboys complain about a questionable officiating call on a last-second field goal attempt brought one word to mind: hypocrisy. In 1979, Washington and Dallas met in a season-finale showdown for the division title. Dallas took a 35-34 lead with 39 seconds left, but in the final moments, quarterback Joe Theismann led Washington across midfield, setting up a Mark Moseley 59-yard field goal attempt to win the game. The Redskins clearly called time out with two seconds left — but the referees incorrectly ruled the clock had run out, unfairly ending Washington’s dream season. That ending was truly a gross miscarriage of justice.
Justice was served on Jan. 22, 1983, when Washington beat Dallas in the National Football Conference championship game, 31-17, and went on to win Super Bowl XVII.
Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco