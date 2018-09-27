Deputy editorial page editor

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two. . . . I was underneath one of them while the two laughed.”

That laughter is now indelibly etched in my hippocampus, too, and, I suspect, in the minds of everyone who listened to Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

I have built my professional career on words, and the capacity of words to convey information and argument. But Thursday’s session reaffirmed the unrivaled and compelling power of personal testimony, not only in providing information but also in assessing competing narratives.

Long before the advent of live-streamed hearings, the framers of the Constitution embedded this crucial insight into the Sixth Amendment guarantee that “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right . . . to be confronted with the witnesses against him.”

And while a confirmation hearing is not a criminal proceeding, and it would be wrong to import some of the other essential elements of criminal process into the confirmation, the fundamental wisdom of the Constitution’s approach was on display Thursday. Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh was confronted with the witness against him — one of them, anyway — and it was devastating.

Ford was not a perfect witness, in the sense that her memory, and therefore her testimony, has significant gaps. (Whose house did the party take place at? How did she get there and back home?)

Still, she came off as both unshakable in her conviction that it was Kavanaugh who assaulted her (“100 percent” certain, she said) and anything but eager to thrust herself into the political maelstrom that has ensued. While President Trump railed against Democrats for orchestrating a “big fat con job” against Kavanaugh, Ford did not seem either conner or conned. To listen to her account of that summer night in Bethesda was nothing short of heartbreaking.

More than a quarter-century ago, Anita Hill persuaded those who were willing to listen with her law professor seriousness and her natural reserve. Ford’s demeanor was different, more informal, and for all her girlhood in the capital she seemed far more naive and unschooled in the ways of politics than Hill.

Part of the power of her testimony came in the disconcerting blend she presented: a surprisingly girlish voice that evoked the 15-year-old teenager trying to avoid being seen with her mom in the Potomac Village Safeway, melded with the scientific language of cognitive psychology: “Just basic memory functions and also just the level of norepinephrine and the epinephrine in the brain . . . and so the trauma-related experience is locked there whereas other details kind of drift,” she explained at one point about the simultaneous fuzziness and precision of her memory. “The etiology of anxiety and PTSD is multifactorial,” she offered at another.

Partly it was the stricken look on Ford’s face, the terror evident even before she spoke her first word. Partly it was her winsome helpfulness. “Does that work for you?” she asked Committee Chair Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), when he suggested a break at 12:40. “I’m used to being collegial.”

“I would like to be more helpful about the date,” Ford told Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor questioning her on behalf of Senate Republicans. Ford’s prodding, all the more effective for its gentleness, focused on the evident need to question Mark Judge, the Kavanaugh classmate she says was in the room where she was assaulted, about the timing of his employment at Safeway.

When Mitchell pressed about whether Ford had any expertise in polygraph technology and seemed to insinuate that Ford’s training gave her some knowledge about how to defeat the test, Ford offered up, “No, but you can tell how anxious I was by the terrible handwriting” on the statement she prepared for the polygrapher.

Mitchell’s effectiveness was undermined by the herky-jerky nature of the proceedings, shifting in five-minute increments between her courtroom-style questioning on behalf of Republicans and testimonials to Ford’s bravery by Democratic senators. Mitchell nibbled at the edges of Ford’s story, with questions that suggested Ford had overstated her fear of flying to underscore the trauma of the alleged assault and that highlighted discrepancies between Ford’s account and her therapist’s notes. But the questioning was mild by comparison with the skeptical interrogation of Hill 27 years ago, with suggestions that she was fantasizing and assertions she had committed perjury.

Back then senators were confronted between the quiet insistence of Hill’s account and the ferocious, angry denial from then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, who described himself as so angered by what he famously described as a “high-tech lynching” that he could not be bothered to watch Hill’s testimony. “I have heard enough lies,” he said, with barely contained fury.

Kavanaugh’s response, I suspect, will be more measured and more respectful, both toward the process and toward Ford herself. Yet his confirmation faces a serious threat, one that became measurably greater once she began to tell her story to the committee and the country. If Kavanaugh was laughing on that long-ago summer night, he is not laughing now.

