The Oct. 1 news article “Rage over Kavanaugh hits campaigns” noted that “in 2016, Trump . . . courted evangelicals heavily with his promise to put conservatives on the bench.” For many supporters of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, most important is the probability that once on the Supreme Court, he will undermine Roe v. Wade. These people care deeply about the unborn child. But with a very conservative court, what does that child have to look forward to after it is born and grows up? Among the possibilities: Asthma because clean-air regulations have been overturned? No or prohibitively expensive health insurance because of a preexisting condition? An inadequate public-school education because of low taxes and disproportionate public funds going to nonpublic schools? Parents working with uncertainty under weak or nonexistent unions with at-will contracts and/or unpaid overtime, and hours that vary at the behest of an employer while the worker must stay available just in case? Discrimination based on gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation?

Just how pro-life would a conservative Kavanaugh court be?

Susan Rosenfeld, Annapolis