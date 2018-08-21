In his Aug. 19 @PKCapitol column regarding the upcoming Senate hearings on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, “Democrats fight to stick to the script against Kavanaugh as hearings loom,” Paul Kane said Democrats plan to ask Mr. Kavanaugh how he would rule on a challenge to the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade .

Mr. Kavanaugh is certainly going to refuse to answer the question on the grounds that the issue may well come before him. Here is the question Democrats must ask that Mr. Kavanaugh cannot easily dodge, because it does not ask him how he would vote on the issue:

“Supporters of your nomination have stressed that you always examine the impact on people potentially affected by a decision before deciding what position to take.

The Roe decision has stood for close to half a century. About 71 percent of all Americans want the decision to stand, whereas only 23 percent want it overturned. With rare exceptions, all women in the United States who are of childbearing age have grown up with the reproductive rights afforded them by the Roe decision. Would you explain to all of those women in this public hearing what will be the impact on their rights and their lives if Roe is no longer the law of the land?”

Joel Cockrell, Damascus