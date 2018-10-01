Regarding the Sept. 28 front-page article “A different Kavanaugh comes out swinging, hard”:

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s anger-driven responses to questions from senators who, with appropriate civility, were attempting to carry out their duty of advice and consent, not only were disrespectful but also displayed an overblown sense of privilege and entitlement, possibly exacerbated by the capricious sense of power that sometimes accrues to longtime occupants of the judicial bench.

When Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asked, “Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you could not remember what happened . . . the night before?” — a question posed to give the nominee an opportunity to comment on earlier testimony — Mr. Kavanaugh replied, “No, I remember what happened and I think you’ve probably had beer, Senator.” And when, unsatisfied by this non sequitur, the senator asked the question again, his knee-jerk response was “I don’t know, have you?” With many other such answers and interruptions, this was a disgraceful but highly revealing display of arrogance and a lack of measured control. Such behavior does not reflect the temperament that the Founders envisioned for members of our highest court. As many have pointed out, the president has a long list of qualified judges, and the country would be better served if one of them were immediately selected to replace this self-discredited nominee.

David Levy, Washington