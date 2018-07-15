Regarding the July 11 Metro article “Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be a high distinction for school”:

We learn that, in accepting his Supreme Court nomination, Georgetown Prep graduate Brett M. Kavanaugh invoked his Jesuit boy’s school’s motto, “Men for others.” A similar maxim is voiced by students of both genders at Jesuit schools worldwide. At first glance, the saying seems no more than a congenial slogan, until one understands who those “others” in the adage are intended to be. Then it becomes a radical call for advocacy of the poor, oppressed and marginalized among us. That is why students from Jesuit schools use free time and parts of their summer vacations to accompany migrants, the homeless and the dispossessed. The experience challenges them to understand the plight of these populations and discern how existing social structures contribute to their continuance. The students’ dedication to reforming these constructs is the scale by which they can determine their lifelong commitment to be a “person for others.”

The phrase became iconic to modern Jesuit education in 1973 after then-Superior General Father Pedro Arrupe employed it in a speech to a group of Jesuit high school alumni. In it, he posed the question “ H ave we Jesuits educated you for justice?” Then, by answering his own question, “ No, we have not, ” he charged the Jesuit-educated to move away from elitist tendencies and predicate their learning on the pursuit of social justice.

Should he become a justice of the Supreme Court, it would be well for Mr. Kavanaugh to keep a copy of Arrupe’s address at the ready.

Ashley Hawken, Arlington